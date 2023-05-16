Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. 282,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,823. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.80%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.
