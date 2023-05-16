Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 1,514.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 128,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 120,594 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,761.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 295,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 287,753 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 83.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,159,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,252,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

