Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $18.47 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $80.15 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $18.47 or 0.00068214 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,081.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00343184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.73 or 0.00560270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00433241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001158 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,975,138 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

