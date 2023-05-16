Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Barclays decreased their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Etsy Stock Up 3.3 %

ETSY stock opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,368 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,641 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

