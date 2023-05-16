Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 141,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVE during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVE during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVE by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares during the period.

Get EVE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

EVE Trading Down 3.3 %

EVEX stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,425. EVE has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.50.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About EVE

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.