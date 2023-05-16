Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 141,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVE during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVE during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVE by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EVEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.
EVE Trading Down 3.3 %
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
See Also
