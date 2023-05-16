Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $35.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everbridge Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 43.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after acquiring an additional 590,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 186,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 268,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 142,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 66,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $43.67.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. Analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.