Everdome 24 Hour Volume Reaches $486,874.03 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Everdome has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $18.21 million and $486,874.03 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

