EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

EverGen Infrastructure Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EVGIF stock traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.06. EverGen Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.94.

Get EverGen Infrastructure alerts:

About EverGen Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Read More

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It operates Fraser Valley Biogas project, which is an anaerobic digestion facility that generates renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizers; the Zero Net Waste Abbotsford project; the Sea To Sky Soils project that processes organics to produce stable compost; the GrowTEC project; and the Radius project.

Receive News & Ratings for EverGen Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverGen Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.