EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
EverGen Infrastructure Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of EVGIF stock traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.06. EverGen Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.94.
About EverGen Infrastructure
