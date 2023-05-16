Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $643.86. 396,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,060. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $627.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

