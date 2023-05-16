Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1,699.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $76.57. 241,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,157. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

