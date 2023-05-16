Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

V traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.95. 1,010,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,163. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.42.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

