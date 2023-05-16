Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 535 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,802,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,446,000 after purchasing an additional 686,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $144.95. 1,046,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $255.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $155.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.