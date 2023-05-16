Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,291,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $183.95. 393,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,876. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

