Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $278.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,040. The company has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

