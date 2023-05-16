Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Update

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,352,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,082,529.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $722,300. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Expensify by 928.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 274,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 247,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Expensify by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 70,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Expensify by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expensify by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXFY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of Expensify stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 471,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $392.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.15. Expensify has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

