F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Short Interest Update

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of F45 Training from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F45 Training

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its stake in shares of F45 Training by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 6,431,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,887 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of F45 Training by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F45 Training Price Performance

About F45 Training

FXLV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 201,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,168. F45 Training has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

