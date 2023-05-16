Fei USD (FEI) Market Capitalization Tops $34.67 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $34.67 million and $782,403.94 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003623 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,357.46823735 with 35,337,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97185331 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $802,331.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/."

