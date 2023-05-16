Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 28.40. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

