Financial Comparison: Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) versus Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -34.04% -24.47% -19.29% Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06%

Risk & Volatility

Allbirds has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

33.1% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allbirds and Lanvin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $297.77 million 0.65 -$101.35 million ($0.77) -1.68 Lanvin Group $422.31 million 1.69 -$229.99 million $0.33 16.55

Allbirds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lanvin Group. Allbirds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lanvin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allbirds and Lanvin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 12 2 0 2.14 Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Allbirds currently has a consensus price target of $3.55, indicating a potential upside of 174.84%. Lanvin Group has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Lanvin Group.

Summary

Allbirds beats Lanvin Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

