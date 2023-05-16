FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

