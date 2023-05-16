First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Up 6.9% in April

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. 140,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,932. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 655 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $26,972.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 665.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

