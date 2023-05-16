First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 960,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $1,396,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FHB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 1,219,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

