First International Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $237.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

