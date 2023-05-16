First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Update

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,300 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 1,479,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

First Mining Gold stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,186,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. First Mining Gold has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.21.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

