First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Update

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,300 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 1,479,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
First Mining Gold Stock Performance
First Mining Gold stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,186,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. First Mining Gold has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.21.
About First Mining Gold
