First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 36,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,732. First Pacific has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

