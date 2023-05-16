First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.38 and last traded at $50.38. Approximately 142,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 366,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.35.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $674,420,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $12,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 86.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 298,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 138,265 shares during the period.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.