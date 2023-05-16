First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEMS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.91. 159,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $294.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 103,249 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

