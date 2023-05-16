First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPF. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

FPF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. 65,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,719. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

