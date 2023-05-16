First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.60. 139,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $42.77.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
