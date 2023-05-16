First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.60. 139,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

About First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares during the period.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

