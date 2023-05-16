FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) PT Lowered to GBX 160 at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $1.48 on Friday. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

