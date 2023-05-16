FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) PT Lowered to GBX 160 at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
FirstGroup Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $1.48 on Friday. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.
FirstGroup Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstGroup (FGROY)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.