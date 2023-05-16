Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.87. 574,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average of $108.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

