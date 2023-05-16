Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.