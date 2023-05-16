Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.45.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.