FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $32.34

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.34, but opened at $31.23. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 158,026 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Danske lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $97.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 3,476.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

