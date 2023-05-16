Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.32. 594,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,252,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FLNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 2.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 75.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 76,948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 30,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 41,591 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

