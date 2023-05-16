Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $354,600.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $354,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Flywire Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. 1,700,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,708. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $31.23.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Flywire by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Flywire by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Flywire by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.