Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $354,600.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $354,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. 1,700,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,708. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $31.23.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Flywire by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Flywire by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Flywire by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

