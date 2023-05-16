Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 120.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 25,768 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Foot Locker by 27.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,291 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 115,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

