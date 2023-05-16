Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 413,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FOR stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. 100,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.63. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.