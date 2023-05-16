Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,026,200 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 914,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Price Performance

FNOXF opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Fortnox AB has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82.

About Fortnox AB (publ)

Fortnox AB (publ) operates a cloud-based platform for financial administration for small businesses, accounting firms, associations, and schools. It offers various programs and services for accounting, billing, quotation and order, stocks, salary, receipt and travel, direct debit, plant registry, supplier certificate and read, school support, time, invoice interpretation, credit information, e-invoice, invoice service, and invoice purchases.

