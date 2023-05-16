Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Up 5.7%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.97 and last traded at C$4.97. 267,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 712,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on FVI. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.0880459 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

