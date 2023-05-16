Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,610,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 22,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.53. 3,303,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,797. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FOX will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,685,000 after purchasing an additional 240,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,914,000 after purchasing an additional 102,146 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,988,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,225,000 after acquiring an additional 207,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

