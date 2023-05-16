Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,168.1 days.

OTCMKTS FRLOF remained flat at C$1.01 during trading on Tuesday. 65 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.91. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$1.07.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

