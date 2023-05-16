FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at FRP

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,999.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 111.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FRP by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in FRP by 4.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in FRP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRP Trading Down 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRPH traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. 18,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,751. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a market cap of $512.19 million, a PE ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 0.61. FRP has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $63.52.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 1.06%.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

