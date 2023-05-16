Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Securities cut their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 293.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

FULC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,297. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 1,732.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

