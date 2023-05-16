FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

FVCBankcorp Stock Up 0.4 %

FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,074. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other FVCBankcorp news, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $59,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 151,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 30,306 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Residential, and Consumer Non-Residential. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes loans secured by both owners occupied and investor-owned commercial properties, including multi-family residential real estate.

