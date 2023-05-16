FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
FVCBankcorp Stock Up 0.4 %
FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,074. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Insider Transactions at FVCBankcorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 151,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 30,306 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.
About FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Residential, and Consumer Non-Residential. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes loans secured by both owners occupied and investor-owned commercial properties, including multi-family residential real estate.
