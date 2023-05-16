G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in April

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
G6 Materials Stock Performance
Shares of G6 Materials stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 62,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,111. G6 Materials has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
About G6 Materials
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G6 Materials (GPHBF)
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.