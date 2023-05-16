G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in April

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

Shares of G6 Materials stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 62,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,111. G6 Materials has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Get G6 Materials alerts:

About G6 Materials

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Air Purification Systems, Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.