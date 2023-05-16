G999 (G999) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,221.26

G999 (G999) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 50.9% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $11,221.26 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00055044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

