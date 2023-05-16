Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0347 on Top Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Gala has a total market cap of $242.36 million and $190.42 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

