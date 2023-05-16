Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 6,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 29,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

