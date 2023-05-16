Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.7% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.61. 1,640,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,284. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.