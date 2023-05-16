Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Invests $966,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.73.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,467 shares of company stock worth $3,975,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.



